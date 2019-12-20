WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $54.48

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and traded as high as $55.56. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $55.44, with a volume of 30,809 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1,213.3% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.