WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGND) Stock Price Up 0%

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGND)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.64 and last traded at $41.64, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.29.

