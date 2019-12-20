WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.23

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.23 and last traded at $42.22, with a volume of 6592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 26.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

