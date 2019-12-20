WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives $48.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.21. 8,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,666. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $183.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.75 million. Research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

In related news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $264,374.88. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 28.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,789,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,282 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3,264.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,061,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,566 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,906,000 after purchasing an additional 695,791 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,556,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,867,000 after purchasing an additional 171,092 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,308,000 after purchasing an additional 123,383 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.