Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

NYSE WYND traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $51.09. 12,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,482. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 87.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,994,667.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,681,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,092,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,657,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,273,000 after buying an additional 106,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,625,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,369,000 after buying an additional 40,174 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,286,000 after buying an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

