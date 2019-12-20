X-CASH (XCASH) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $3,953.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00077426 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000910 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000127 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 49,798,649,118 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.