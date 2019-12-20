X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1912 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.70. 2,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,002. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30. X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

