XDNA Hits One Day Volume of $18,058.00 (XDNA)

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, XDNA has traded up 47.8% against the dollar. XDNA has a market capitalization of $98,126.00 and approximately $18,058.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XDNA Profile

XDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 4,442,212 coins and its circulating supply is 4,411,410 coins. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. XDNA’s official website is xdna.io. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XDNA Coin Trading

XDNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

