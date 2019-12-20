Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

XHR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.21.

XHR opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.97 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

