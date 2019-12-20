XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Major Shareholder Acquires $8,210,290.00 in Stock

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 373,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $8,210,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ XOMA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $24.50. 93,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,481. XOMA Corp has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $210.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XOMA Corp will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in XOMA during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in XOMA by 2,151.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XOMA by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 43,019 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.