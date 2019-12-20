YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,528,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,702% from the previous session’s volume of 861,665 shares.The stock last traded at $1.64 and had previously closed at $1.26.

YayYo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

