Zacks: Analysts Expect Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) to Post $0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings. Enable Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.64 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.36%. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENBL shares. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Enable Midstream Partners news, Director Sean Trauschke acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $169,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 37.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,772,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,918 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,153,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,949,000 after buying an additional 2,039,707 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,857,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,177,000 after buying an additional 107,436 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,673,000. Institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,580. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.16%. This is an increase from Enable Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.92%.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

