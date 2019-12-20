Zacks: Analysts Expect Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Brokerages predict that Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) will announce sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $822.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The business’s revenue was up 122.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on PDD. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.36. 3,582,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,486,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.