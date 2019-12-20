Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $133,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,175,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,923,000 after acquiring an additional 136,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,443,000 after purchasing an additional 132,456 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth $62,501,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 8.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 551,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,282,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 534,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,340,000 after buying an additional 80,632 shares during the period. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNS traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $64.15. The stock had a trading volume of 435,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,478. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $68.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

