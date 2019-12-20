Zacks: Brokerages Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.90 Million

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) will report sales of $111.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.80 million and the highest is $112.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $417.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.40 million to $419.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $468.50 million, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $472.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $110.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.20 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,592. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

