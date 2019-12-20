Zacks: Brokerages Expect Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CZR. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.97.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,442,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,244,441. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.84 and a beta of 1.41. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, EVP Richard D. Broome sold 118,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $1,545,057.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Benninger sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Icahn Carl C grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 15.1% during the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 114,250,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,663,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,662,000 after buying an additional 453,665 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,095,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,743,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,947,000 after buying an additional 330,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,908,000.

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

