Zacks: Brokerages Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) will report $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.56. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FOCS shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 185.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 90.4% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 59,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 119.6% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 494,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 269,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 13.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $29.74. 327,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.16. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $40.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

