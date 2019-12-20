Zacks: Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.69 (Buy) from the thirteen brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and eight have given a strong buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties’ rating score has improved by 10.1% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $36.46 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.43 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Healthpeak Properties an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,011 shares.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

