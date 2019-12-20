Zacks Investment Research Upgrades China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) to “Buy”

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of China Mobile stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $164.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. China Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of China Mobile by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in China Mobile by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in China Mobile by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

