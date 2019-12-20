Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) to “Hold”

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EVRAZ from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

OTCMKTS:EVRZF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.12. EVRAZ has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

