Zacks: PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $10.56 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PowerFleet an industry rank of 217 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PWFL shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PowerFleet stock. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 199,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned 0.67% of PowerFleet at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWFL remained flat at $$6.11 during midday trading on Friday. 215,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,705. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $180.19 million, a P/E ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. PowerFleet has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.24.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

