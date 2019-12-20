Zacks: Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $20.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Southern National Banc. of Virginia an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SONA. BidaskClub raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SONA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 120,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $70,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,235 shares of company stock worth $164,581. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 503,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 30.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 76.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 441,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 190,962 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

