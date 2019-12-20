Zcoin (XZC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.43 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $28.19 million and $2.43 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.11 or 0.00043150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BX Thailand, Indodax and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,205.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.71 or 0.01785782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.32 or 0.02598993 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00556906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00651225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00056206 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00020222 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,065,868 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Coinroom, Huobi, Upbit, BX Thailand, QBTC, TDAX, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, Binance, Koinex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.