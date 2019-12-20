ZumCoin Price Down 4% This Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $857,324.00 and approximately $158.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

