$0.50 EPS Expected for First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $193.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FMBI shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens raised First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of FMBI opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 83.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 47.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 17.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

