AA (LON:AA) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of AA (LON:AA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on AA from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AA in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AA in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 50 ($0.66).

LON:AA opened at GBX 54 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.16. The company has a market capitalization of $332.73 million and a PE ratio of 6.28. AA has a 52-week low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 99.64 ($1.31).

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

