ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-2.10 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.94.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $38.70 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $182,400 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

