ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Dec 21st, 2019

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.90-2.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS.

ABM opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $182,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.94.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

