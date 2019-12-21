Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $575-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.89 million.Actuant also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.68-0.81 EPS.

EPAC stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.23. 1,485,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,838. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24. Actuant has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Actuant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

