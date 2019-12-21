Albemarle’s (ALB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Albemarle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.25.

ALB opened at $70.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.45. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $58.63 and a 1 year high of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 215.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

