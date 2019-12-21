Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $23.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

AA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alcoa currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Shares of AA opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

