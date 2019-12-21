AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Elizebeth R. Varet Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,358,633. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $99.78 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.14 and a 52 week high of $100.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.40. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after buying an additional 45,832 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $942,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 112,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 72,816 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in AMETEK by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1,095.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after buying an additional 343,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AME. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 target price on AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

