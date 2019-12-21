AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Elizebeth R. Varet Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,358,633. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $99.78 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.14 and a 52 week high of $100.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.40. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after buying an additional 45,832 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $942,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 112,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 72,816 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in AMETEK by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1,095.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after buying an additional 343,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AME. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 target price on AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.
