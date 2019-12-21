Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $140.55

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019

Anglo Asian Mining Plc (LON:AAZ) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.55 and traded as high as $142.00. Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at $137.50, with a volume of 85,328 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $154.43 million and a P/E ratio of 8.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 140.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 136.13.

About Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, and silver properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets that are held under a production sharing agreement with the Government of Azerbaijan.

Comments


