Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Upgraded to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Astec Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Astec Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $954.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.50.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.24 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 15.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 144.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Astec Industries by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Astec Industries by 10.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

