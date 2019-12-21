ATC Coin (ATCC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,705.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded up 7% against the dollar. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $2,705.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00556481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008493 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000515 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,449,072 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.