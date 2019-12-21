Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €45.81 ($53.27).

NDA stock opened at €55.06 ($64.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €47.38 and its 200 day moving average is €42.28. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €34.97 ($40.66) and a 52 week high of €51.14 ($59.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

