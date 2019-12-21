Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €45.81 ($53.27).

NDA stock opened at €55.06 ($64.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €47.38 and its 200 day moving average is €42.28. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €34.97 ($40.66) and a 52 week high of €51.14 ($59.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Analyst Recommendations for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Comments


