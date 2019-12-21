Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.30.

BK stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

