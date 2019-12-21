BidaskClub Lowers Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ATRO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Astronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Dougherty & Co dropped their price objective on Astronics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51. Astronics has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $867.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Astronics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Astronics by 481.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

