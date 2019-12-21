BidaskClub Lowers Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
ATRO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Astronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Dougherty & Co dropped their price objective on Astronics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51. Astronics has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $867.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41.
About Astronics
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.
