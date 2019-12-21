BidaskClub Upgrades Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley set a $120.00 price target on Microchip Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.06.

Shares of MCHP opened at $104.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.70.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.366 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 74.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 12.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

