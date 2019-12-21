Boku’s (BOKU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.22) price objective on shares of Boku in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of BOKU stock opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71. Boku has a 1-year low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 148 ($1.95).

In other news, insider Keith Butcher purchased 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £36,120 ($47,513.81).

Boku Company Profile

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

