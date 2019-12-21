Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.92

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.92 and traded as low as $1.87. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 5,479,117 shares.

BBD.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.15 to C$3.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.50 price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.19.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.92.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.