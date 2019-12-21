Brokerages Set $19.50 Target Price for AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX)

Shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $19.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AVX an industry rank of 221 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Shares of NYSE:AVX opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.32. AVX has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $20.78.
AVX (NYSE:AVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). AVX had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $377.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. AVX’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AVX will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. AVX’s payout ratio is 28.57%.
About AVX
AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.
