Bruce N. Alpert Purchases 3,000 Shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT) Stock

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT) President Bruce N. Alpert purchased 3,000 shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE GGT opened at $8.12 on Friday. Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.

Get Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 313,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.