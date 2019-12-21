Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAL. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Caleres to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of CAL opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. Caleres has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $32.28. The company has a market cap of $922.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.97 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caleres will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 70,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caleres in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,691,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Caleres in the second quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in Caleres by 30.2% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 26,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

