Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.55. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$10.70 and a 52 week high of C$17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 43.69.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$303.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

