Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

SIBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-Bone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut SI-Bone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.78. SI-Bone has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 54.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that SI-Bone will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $27,230.00. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $1,936,476 in the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,249,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in SI-Bone by 153.8% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,087,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,221,000 after acquiring an additional 659,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SI-Bone by 65.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 222,788 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SI-Bone by 181.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,717 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in SI-Bone by 101.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 72,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

