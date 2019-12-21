Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of LON:CAL opened at GBX 25.80 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.93. Capital & Regional has a 1 year low of GBX 13.32 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 33.45 ($0.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $264.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Capital & Regional’s previous dividend of $0.60. Capital & Regional’s payout ratio is currently -0.17%.

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

