Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -2.83

Press coverage about Carnival (NYSE:CUK) has been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Carnival earned a media sentiment score of -2.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CUK shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Carnival stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. Carnival has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $58.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.03.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

