Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.34

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.34 and traded as high as $10.82. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 181,173 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -5.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -60.30%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

