Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Mario Jesus Marte Sells 28,831 Shares

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $808,421.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,623.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CHWY opened at $29.08 on Friday. Chewy Inc has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.64.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at $451,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at $8,052,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after acquiring an additional 911,970 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHWY. Nomura raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

